Zamfara Gov Reaffirms Cultural Affinity with Sokoto

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has commended his Sokoto State counterpart, Ahmed Aliyu , for creating job opportunities for the people of Sokoto.

Lawal spoke on Wednesday in Sokoto at the distribution of motorcycles and rickshaws provided by the Sokoto State government.

A statement by Governor Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the Sokoto State government procured 500 tricycles, 1,000 motorcycles and 150 electric rickshaws to distribute to youth across the state as a measure of economic empowerment.

The statement said that Lawal commended the Sokoto State Governor for “the wonderful initiative.”

According to Lawal, “this is a well-placed initiative, particularly considering the difficult economic situation exacerbated by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and intervention in the foreign exchange market which have tended to influence inflation in the country.

“I call on the beneficiaries of this intervention to take advantage of the opportunity and make good use of it to become self-reliant, support their families and contribute to the economy.

“The rickshaws to be distributed are electric vehicles. They are important when placed against the backdrop that the world is gradually transitioning from using vehicles that rely on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles are environmentally friendly and economical, considering the soaring price of fuel.

“Putting them to use as a means of transportation does have multiplier effects in terms of generating employment opportunities for operators of charging stations and specialized mechanics who will handle their repairs and the entire value chain.

“My being invited here as the guest of honour is a strong testament to the cordiality and historical ties between the peoples of Sokoto and Zamfara which precede modern Nigerian nationhood.

“With our shared history, common culture, tradition and development trajectory, we must continue to support and reinforce each other at all times to better our populace. We will continue to explore areas of cooperation to build a better future for our two states.

“With these remarks, it is my pleasure to formally, to the glory of Almighty Allah and, for the benefit of humanity, flag off the distribution of rickshaws and motorcycles as economic empowerment for youths across Sokoto State.”