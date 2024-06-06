UNILAG, Foundation Partners to Equip Nigerian Youths 

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Center (ESDC), have partnered to equip young Nigerian innovators with the requisite tools vital to showcase their inventive and entrepreneurial spirit.

The move according to both organisations was to bridge the gap between education and real-world business applications, in a bid to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs equipped to address contemporary challenges.

In a statement to announce its just concluded second edition of the Business Innovation and Talent Expression (BITE) programme, the BITE initiative exemplifies the potential of young Nigerians and the significance of providing platforms that empower them to translate their ideas into viable business solutions.

“This distinctive initiative was designed to integrate traditional education with practical business solutions, culminating in a captivating competition that showcased the inventive and entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerian students,” the statement said.

According to the report, the BITE programme attracted over 300 budding innovators who submitted their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of esteemed judges as these innovative concepts spanned various sectors, from cutting-edge technological solutions in healthcare and agriculture to ingenious approaches addressing everyday challenges.

The panel, comprising industry experts and business leaders, was thoroughly impressed by the creativity and potential demonstrated by the participants.

Expressing gratitude, Father Chow remarked, “We started in January 2022 and we sold out over 843 packs of our Bread Sandwich in 10 days…I am grateful to God for this opportunity and the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, it’s a dream come true to win this funding. With this, we will be able to scale and expand to get bicycles to run deliveries and do more on the marketing side”

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, renowned for its dedication to nurturing young talents and fostering innovation, played a pivotal role in the success of the BITE programme.

The venture underscores the Foundation’s commitment to creating an environment where academic knowledge and practical business acumen coexist, fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

“We are extremely proud of our effort to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, exemplifying our commitment to nurturing talent and forward thinking leadership. We are looking forward to the 3rd edition happening in Ibadan later this year,” the Executive Director, Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, Olawunmi Fajemirokun said.