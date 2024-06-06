Tinubu Vows to Continue Prioritising Infrastructure Upgrade Nationwide

•Thumbs up FCTA under Wike

Deji Elumoye and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has vowed to initiate more development projects to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s burgeoning population, saying his administration was prioritising infrastructure upgrades as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking yesterday, while inaugurating the Extended Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to Southern Parkway S8/S9 in Abuja, he said the event marked the fourth completed road project unveiled by the FCT administration within a year.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President said, “In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We remain committed to delivering on promises of empowering our people and delivering a nation that can all be proud of.”

Lauding the federal government’s accelerated infrastructure development drive, he extolled the work ethics of the FCT administration under Nyesom Wike, commending their hard work and commitment in delivering critical road projects within a year of assuming office.

“We are filled with gratitude to Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality,” Tinubu said.

He added: “Wike is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in this country and we have to commend Mr. President for the wisdom and the courage to appoint Barrister Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT.

“There were loud protests when his name was initially mentioned, but I believe all my brothers and sisters who opposed his appointment are now hailing him. He’s an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation by us all.

“He’s a very mercurial partner, unfortunately, leadership has turned down that tempo. But now he has stopped dancing, but he has stopped singing, but he is still performing,”

The newly inaugurated ISEX extension, according to the President, represented a significant stride in bridging the urban-rural divide and driving economic growth across the nation. “It symbolizes connectivity, accessibility and opportunity and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that development reaches every corner of our great nation,” he added.

Tinubu, expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts between the federal government and the FCT administration would yield more successes, enabling seamless movement of people and goods, while catalysing economic activities nationwide.

Speaking earlier, Wike, thanked the President for honouring the invitation to inaugurate FCT inner road projects, saying the event was the 6th inauguration since the commencement of events marking the one-year anniversary of President Tinubu.

According to him, while the completed project was awarded by the previous administration in January 2010 at the cost of N17 billion and was increased to N18 billion in 2023, the contractor can testify that the government is not owing them for the project.

“For the purposes of record there are some of the projects that were completed which we think it is not necessary for us to inaugurate but it is important to let us know some of these projects,” the Minister explained.

Highlighting some of the projects completed within the one year of the Tinubu administration, Wike revealed that before President Tinubu came in, the previous administration had awarded the first phase of the National Assembly complex, noting that it has been completed and the lawmakers have returned to their chambers.

He added that the Tinubu administration has awarded the contract for the commencement of the second phase.

Wike also revealed the former administration had awarded the first phase of the Federal Secretariat complex to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, which the Tinubu administration had completed.

“All the major roads within the city – Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas – totaling 170km have received a total rehabilitation, making it what it is supposed to be,” the Minister further said