Tinubu Rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi as he clocks 83 today.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, rejoiced with the highly revered  cleric on this special occasion.

He celebrated his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

President Tinubu hailed Pastor Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

The President noted the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ.

President Tinubu prayed for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.

