Senate Steps Down N98.5bn FCT Supplementary Appropriation Bill, for Lacking Details

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate yesterday, stepped down the N98.5 billion Federal Capital Territory (FCT) supplementary appropriation Bill 2024

The federal lawmakers cited lack of details on the sourcing and allocation of the funds.

The bill which was sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, was introduced during the plenary session for consideration and for second reading yesterday.

Bamidele in his lead debate had argued that the budget was essential to complete ongoing infrastructural projects in the FCT.

However, he did not provide the specific breakdown of the fund’s utilisation.

The lawmaker representing Imo West, Osita Isunazo acknowledged the progress of ongoing projects in the FCT, but emphasised the need for more detailed information.

Similarly, the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, noted that the bill’s presentation violated the traditional procedure for money Bills, which requires a detailed breakdown of expenditures, revenue sources, and previous budget performance.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, concurred with the observation of the two senators, saying the Bill lacked the necessary details for the Senate to proceed with the debate.

He then put the bill to voice vote, and the majority voted against reading the bill for the second time, resulting in a minor uproar.

Bamidele approached the Senate President but later conceded that the Bill did not provide sufficient information for a proper debate.

Consequently, the Bill was stepped down until a detailed breakdown was provided.