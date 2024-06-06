Senate Passes Tinubu’s Anti-Doping Bill

* Confirms Agama’s appointment as SEC DG, Oladele as FCC member

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill seeking to prohibit Nigerian athletes from consuming performance enhancing substances during or after sporting competitions.

President Bola Tinubu had sent a request to the Senate to enact the law penultimate week through a letter read on the floor by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.

The bill was titled ‘National Anti-Doping Bill 2024.’

Tinubu said the Bill was meant to domesticate and enforce in Nigeria, the international convention against doping in sports ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

He said it was also meant to establish the Nigeria anti-doping centre to implement Nigeria’s obligations to the World Anti-Doping Code in conformity with international standards.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mohammed Monguno, presented the report.

Senators adopted the recommendations of the committee and approved that the Bill be read for a third time when it was put to voice vote by Deputy Senate President Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also approved the nomination of Emomotimi John Agama (Bayelsa) for appointment as the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The red chamber also confirmed the nomination of three commissioners for the agency.

The three nominees confirmed for appointment as commissioners of SEC included Frana Chukwuogor (Enugu), Abimbola Oyebola Ajomale (Ogun) and Samiya Hassan-Usman (Kano).

Chukwuogor was nominated for appointment as Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) in SEC, Ajomale as Executive Commissioner (Operations) and Mrs Hassan-Usman as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Capital Market that screened the nominees.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso, presented the report.

Tinubu had on May 15, 2024, requested the Senate to screen and confirm the nominees for appointment as Director General and Commissioners of SEC.

Izunaso, in his presentation, said the nominees possess the requisite qualifications to be appointed.

He therefore recommended their confirmation by the Senate.

Similarly, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Hon. Kayode Oladele for appointment as a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs during plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, presented the report.

Senators approved the recommendations of the committee and aggreed that the nominee be appointed as a member of the FCC when it was put to voice vote by Deputy Senate President Barau.