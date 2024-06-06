Rack Centre, AWS Collaborate to Enhance Connectivity in Africa

Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading carrier and cloud neutral data centre has collaborated with AWS to enhance connectivity in Africa.

At a recent webinar themed: “AWS Direct Connect- Extend Your On-

Premise Networks into AWS,” the session dwelled on the significant implications of enhancing connectivity solutions in Africa, which brought together industry experts.

During the session, they discussed the critical role of AWS Direct Connect in addressing connectivity challenges and opportunities for businesses in Nigeria and

Zambia.

The webinar also examined various aspects of AWS Direct Connect, highlighting its capacity to offer robust traffic management and scalability solutions. AWS Direct Connect ensures businesses can dynamically adjust their bandwidth allocation in real-time, thus preventing over-subscription and

ensuring optimal performance.

The platform’s design also incorporates best routing and security practices, making it a trusted solution for global finance and consulting industries.

Local and global connectivity was another focal point, with AWS providing direct connections from local data centres to its expansive global network. This reduces reliance on public internet connections and ensures high performance and low latency, essential for efficient data exchange in business operations. The role of local service providers in facilitating AWS connections was

emphasised, ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure.

Speaking during the webinar, the Solutions Architect at AWS, Ashraf Altalleh, elaborated on the technical benefits of AWS Direct Connect. Maintaining that it is crucial for enterprises looking to optimise their operations and expand their capabilities in the digital age. He said: “AWS Direct