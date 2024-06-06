  • Thursday, 6th June, 2024

Passengers Stranded as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Many passengers were stranded  yesterday  when a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja derailed at Asha station in the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to  some of the passengers,  the train derailed at about 3:52 p.m, about 30 minutes after it departed Kubwa station in Abuja.

This is the second time in two weeks that the train has run off its tracks.

A train  that departed Rigasa station in Kaduna for Abuja derailed in a mountainous area near Jere on May 26, 2024.

Although three carriages were said to have gone off the tracks,  there were no casualties.

Security operatives were said to be at the scene to watch over the  stranded passengers and offer support.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.