Passengers Stranded as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

Many passengers were stranded yesterday when a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja derailed at Asha station in the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to some of the passengers, the train derailed at about 3:52 p.m, about 30 minutes after it departed Kubwa station in Abuja.

This is the second time in two weeks that the train has run off its tracks.

A train that departed Rigasa station in Kaduna for Abuja derailed in a mountainous area near Jere on May 26, 2024.

Although three carriages were said to have gone off the tracks, there were no casualties.

Security operatives were said to be at the scene to watch over the stranded passengers and offer support.