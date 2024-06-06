  • Thursday, 6th June, 2024

‘Our Goal is to Transform Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector’

Nigeria | 33 mins ago

A real estate company,  Palton Morgan Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to revolutionising and transforming the nation’s real estate industry with landmark projects tailored to meet the housing needs of Nigerians, particularly in the middle and upper echelons.

The company said in a statement  the launch of its latest project, The Kadars Gate, underscores  its  unwavering vision.

The    company  emphasised that The Kadars Gate, alongside two other extraordinary projects, symbolised  its dedication to creating lasting legacies.

“Each structure exemplifies what can be accomplished when vision meets execution. This groundbreaking development represents luxury and opulence for Nigeria’s elites, setting a new benchmark for high-end living,” it said.

Commenting, Director of Projects and Development of Palton Morgan Holdings, Peter Raven, said:”At Kadars Gate , we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled construction quality. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every detail is meticulously crafted, providing our clients with homes that stand the test of time. Quality isn’t just a standard; it’s our promise.”

“The nearly completed Skyvilla, Claren Villa,and Paramount Twin Towers further illustrate Palton Morgan’s commitment to redefining elegance. The Kadars Gate offers an exclusive taste of affluence designed for discerning individuals seeking to elevate their lifestyle. With its stunning architecture and meticulously crafted interiors, this development embodies true luxury at every turn, featuring spacious rooms, advanced smart home systems, and a range of opulent amenities,” the company explained.

With the recently launched  The Kadars Gate, the company said it wants to continue to lead the luxury real estate segment with its visionary approach and dedication to quality. It added  that this would be done by creating iconic developments that resonate with local and international investors.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.