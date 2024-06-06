NAF Seeks Delta’s Cooperation to Rid N’Delta Region of Security Threats

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday tasked the Delta state government to continue its collaboration with security agencies to rid the state and the region of emerging security threats.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this call while, interfacing with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State at Government House, Asaba.

Abubakar also reiterated the need for concerted efforts to flush out unscrupulous elements in Delta State and environs while emplacing effective civil- military cooperation.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, NAF, quoted the CAS as saying that without a peaceful environment, meaningful development will be difficult to attain with negative consequences on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

He lauded the governor for giving priority to security in Delta State, especially in the last 12 months, stressing that it had fostered a more conducive environment for sustained socio economic growth and development in Delta State.”

He also applauded the governor for the allocation of a large expanse of land and its Certificate of Occupancy to the NAF, at Osubi, measuring about 66.6 hectares for the development of a full-fledged base.

Responding, the governor commended the CAS for his commitment in fighting the scourge of insecurity bedevilling the nation, while also noting that his visit testifies to the strong bond and partnership between Delta State and the NAF.

On the 66.6 hectares of land allocated to the NAF, the governor assured the CAS that his administration will soon commence the construction of the road leading to the land, as a sign of his commitment to ensuring the Base comes to fruition.

In a similar development, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has presented Certificates of Occupancy to the CAS for lands earlier allocated to the NAF at the new Millennium City in Kaduna State.

Speaking during his visit to NAF Headquarters, in Abuja, Sani applauded the CAS for his outstanding performance and his efforts at transforming the NAF into an “agile and resilient force”.

NAF Spokesperson in a statement said that the governor also appreciated the CAS for upgrading the 271 NAF Detachment at Birnin Gwari to a Wing status now to be known as 4135 NAF Wing, Birnin Gwari.

Meanwhile, the NAF High Command said that the air strikes by the Air Component of Operations Whirl Punch and Hadarin Daji, on terrorists’ enclave in Giwa, and Kankara LGAs of Kaduna and Katsina States have yielded the requisite outcome.

The strikes, it said, were executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist, Buharinyadi, situated at Bula Forest area in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gabkwet said the strikes were prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (IRS), operations conducted in the targeted vicinity where several clusters of thatched roofed huts within compounds were observed amid thick vegetation.

The surveillance, the NAF Spokesperson, said, also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering around the huts and over 13 motorcycles seen tucked under a large umbrella tree.

“Additionally, a targeted exploitation of multiple sources revealed that the terrorists at the location were responsible for most of the attacks and kidnappings in several communities within Birnin Gwari Igabi and Giwa LGAs.

“ Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched its available air assets to strike the location. Overhead the location, scores of the terrorists were sighted and subsequently struck, bringing effective and maximum damage on the targets and their equipment,” Gabkwet said.