Military Task Force Assures Plateau Farmers of Security against Attacks

Authorities release eight rescued varsity students to Ododo

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Military Task Force in Plateau State (Operation Safe Haven) has assured farmers in the state of a secured farming season, adding that the step was necessary and critical for food security in the country.

Addressing stakeholders at a one-day seminar for stakeholders towards a successful farming season in Plateau State and some local government areas in Bauchi and Kaduna States, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigeria Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen A. E. Abubakar, noted that the seminar was apt and timely because it would facilitate a hitch-free farming season this year seeing that the rainy season has begun.

He noted that creating a suitable atmosphere for farmers this season and returning displaced farmers and their families in Plateau and Kaduna States to their ancestral homes would help them to focus on their job and improve farm produce.

The seminar with the theme: ‘Peaceful Coexistence: a Panacea for a Successful Farming Season’, had stakeholders from all the 17 local government areas of Plateau State, five local government areas of Southern Kaduna and from two LGAs in Bauchi State.

General Abubakar noted that most challenges farmers face during the farming season include farm destruction, attacks on livestock, cow poisoning, and attacks and reprisals, adding that so far, 50 cases of farm destruction have been recorded in the month of May in Mangu, Bokkos, Jos South, and Riyom LGAs, and over 200 cows have been poisoned in Bassa and Bokkos LGAs.

He observed that most of these communities survive basically on farming, without which such people may decide to engage in criminal activities.

The soldier, therefore, urged the stakeholders to create an enabling environment for farming and herding activities.

“We must, therefore, learn to forgive grievances because it is only in an atmosphere of peace that growth and development can thrive. Sustainable peace can only be achieved when stakeholders collectively agree to live in peace,” he admonished.

He, however, warned misguided persons who may wish to disrupt the year’s farming activities to have a rethink as the task force will not hesitate to decisively deal with such criminals in line with the law.

Abubakar later presented five combat motorcycles to vigilantes for patrol during the farming season.

Also speaking on the theme, the Deputy Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheik Ghazali Ismail Adam, said conflicts between farmers and herders in Nigeria have been occurring for several years and this has caused distrust among communities, loss of livelihood and food insecurity, as well as displacement of thousands of persons.

He said the causes of these clashes are growing population, abandonment of grazing reserved systems, drought and desertification.

He noted that the need for peaceful coexistence among farmers and herders was expedient for economic benefits to the country, urging the people to learn to live together in peace.

On his part, Rev. Father Boniface Nkum urged the military to look into the challenges facing the agriculture sector and also the factors hindering peaceful existence among farmers and herders, recommending that the government be sincere about securing farmers and their lands, and invest in providing modern gadgets.

He also admonished community leaders to always identify traitors among their communities and report them to security operatives.

Meanwhile, the military authorities have released the eight rescued students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, who were abducted by kidnappers recently, to the state Governor, Usman Ododo.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Ismail Isah, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Governor Ododo received the eight students of CUSTECH, who were rescued by security operatives in a dense forest in Kwara State over the weekend.

The students, who were received at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Abuja, had undergone psychological evaluation and confirmed fit to be reunited with their families.

In his remarks at the brief ceremony in the conference room of the Nigerian Army headquarters, Governor Ododo expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for leading from the front in the fight against terrorism and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

The governor also commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the leadership of the Nigerian Army, the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Civil Defence Corps, and the local vigilante service as well as local hunters for the successful operation that led to the safe return of the eight CUSTECH students.

The governor, who called for collaboration among state governments and security agencies to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, praised the effort of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State for his unflinching support and synergy in the joint efforts to wipe out criminals from border communities between Kogi and Kwara States which have become hideouts for criminals in recent months.

While expressing sympathy for the families of two of the abducted students who died in the hands of the abductors, Governor Ododo promised to keep Kogi State safe from criminals.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taureed Lagbaja, represented by the Deputy Chief of Army Operations, Major General Emmanuel Emeka, noted that the military intervention in the rescue operation was a signal that the Nigerian Government would continue to protect citizens of the country in every situation.

He commended the collaboration between the army and other security agencies that led to the safe rescue of the students, assuring them that the operation will continue until the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

The eight CUSTECH students were later handed over to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulrahaman Asipita Salawu, to be reunited with their family members.