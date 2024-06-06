Leave Okpoama out of Your Travails, APC Chieftain Told

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The President of Okpoama Kingdom Youth Movement, Seiyefa Ben-Basuo, has refuted claims that former state Governor, Chief Timpre Sylva, campaigned in Okpoama during the 2023 governorship polls in Bayelsa State, but only visited the community to let his people know about his ambition.

This was a reaction to the statement made by a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Mr. Festus Damiebi, who alleged that Sylva was in Okpoama to campaign where his deputy governorship candidate, Joshua Maciver, made some inciting statements.

The youth leader said the statement issued by Maciver was made in a different community and not in Okpoama, and wanted to urge Daumiebi to keep Okpoama out of the security challenges he is facing.

Daumiebi had in a press conference alleged threat on his life by the Nigerian Army, citing his refusal to support the 2023 APC governorship ticket in the state.

He also claimed that the main reason for the two separate attacks at his country home in Igbomotoru 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in March and May this year, was political motivated.

He pointed fingers at the former deputy governorship aspirant of the party and Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Tanita pipeline security company, Joshua Maciver, and some politicians as behind his ordeal.