Gombe Airport Handover: Governor Yahaya Receives FG’s Joint-delegation

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has received a joint-delegation from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to complete the processes of the takeover of Gombe International Airport, Lawanti, by the federal government.

The team met with the governor, Wednesday, to inform him of the purpose of their visit which they said marked the final step in the documentation of the handover processes having completed the task of the final assessment of the facility.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya informed his visitors that his administration would be pleased to see the takeover processes completed, lamenting the delay which has resulted in the process taking nearly three years since its commencement three years ago.

He also expressed gratitude to both the Ministers of Aviation and his Housing counterparts, Festus Keyamo and Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, respectively, for their commitment to ensuring the continuity of the process to this stage.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Surv. Abdulaziz Bello, from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, expressed the delegation’s appreciation for the hospitality and support extended to them throughout the exercise.

He commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his significant strides in providing infrastructure and improving security, stating that the delegation toured some parts of the state and witnessed the remarkable level of development Gombe is experiencing under his leadership.

The team also acknowledged the cooperation of the Gombe State government, particularly through the Director General/Sole Administrator of Gombe International Airport, Engr. Muhammad Dauda Abubakar, which has been instrumental in accelerating the completion of their assessment tour.

As envisioned by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the federal government’s takeover of the airport will help enhance its management and operations, facilitate its upgrade and expansion to accommodate more flights and passengers, thereby boosting economic activities and connectivity in Gombe State and the Northeast sub-region.