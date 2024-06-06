  • Thursday, 6th June, 2024

Edo Community Protests over Alleged Maltreatment by Oil Company

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Residents of Evbohenoba Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State have protested the alleged ill treatment being meted out to them by Summit Oil International and Duport Midstream Company.
The protesters displayed placards with various inscriptions and marched round the community chanting solidarity songs.
Some of the placards read: ‘Pay compensation for desecrating our cemetery’, ‘Government hear our cry’, and ‘We are denied our means of livelihood by the company, why?’ among others.
One of the protesters, Atoe Osaretin, said the activities of Duport and Summit oil attracted insecurity and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen, of which he was a victim.
He lamented that despite not receiving any form of recognition from the operating companies, they have also sown discord and enimity within the community.
He alleged that the company deployed “divide-and-rule” tactics to keep the people under control, while they continue with the exploration and refining activities.
According to him, “there haven’t been any form of employment for the people of the community”.
They added that efforts of the community members to speak up through protests and other forms of advocacy actions have been met with military intimidation by the company and the government.
On her path, the women leader of the community, Queen Eremwense, stated that the women of the community were going through untold hardship and poverty as their land had been taken away by the company, while the people were left with no tangible source of livelihood, and no compensation for their land.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.