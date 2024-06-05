We Are on Vendetta Mission against Nigeria, Says Hugo Broos

Femi Solaja

With the semi-final loss to Nigeria at the last AFCON tournament at the back of his mind, South Africa national team Head Coach Coach, Hugo Broos, has said that the Bafana Bafana are on a revenge mission when his team takes on Super Eagles on Friday in Uyo.

“We were the better side at our last meeting some months ago and my team is looking good to grind the result against Super Eagles this weekend,” the coach stated in an interview with a South African-based online outlet, Far Post.co.zayesterday ahead of the team’s arrival in Uyo today.

Bafana Bafana, parading largely home-based players, created the better chances in that encounter before Nigeria’s star-packed team triumphed via penalties.

Brooks is convinced South Africa would have reached the AFCON with a bit more luck on the back of their impressive display.

Nigeria will be favourites on home soil but Broos is confident he can lead Bafana Bafana to secure a positive result before they face Zimbabwe on match-day four.

“Let’s go to Nigeria and Zimbabwe, qualify for World Cup, everybody knows that every one of us wants to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 but we are in front of two very tough games,” Broos said, to far post.co.za.

“First of all, Nigeria AFCON finalists,have players playing in the best European competitions. On the other side, we saw what we can do against them at AFCON, if we had a little bit of luck against them, we would have made the final and not Nigeria.

“I think we were the best team in the AFCON semifinals, we could have won that. So, we don’t have to be afraid.

“The other game against Zimbabwe is different. It’s a game between neighbours I think that Zimbabwe, after the ban, has another team with another coach. So, from that side, it will be a difficult game.

“I don’t want to lose any of those two games. I want to win one and maybe draw the other one.

“That means four or six and we stay in the race for qualifying for the World Cup. And that has to be our goal for the next two games,” he remarked.