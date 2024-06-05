Tinubu Approves Naming of Abuja Road after Wole Soyinka

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the naming of the arterial road N20 from Northern Parkway in Jahi District, Abuja after Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka.

The ratification was given yesterday, at the commissioning of the road after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, requested for Soyinka to be honoured while he was still alive.

Tinubu, described the recommendation on Wole Soyinka Way as well received, describing Soyinka as the country’s foremost playwright, novelist and Nobel Prize Winner.

“Let me say here that your momentous recommendation to name this road Wole Soyinka Way is well received. He is our foremost playwright, novelist, and Nobel prize winner, who has brought Nigeria fame and pride of international acclaim. Thank you for thinking that way, we all accept your recommendation on behalf of the people and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Professor Wole Soyinka has brought immense honour and fame to Nigeria through his unparalleled contributions to literature and his unwavering commitment to human rights and social justice.

“Naming this highway after him is a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, freedom, and artistic excellence,” the president said.

He said the completion of the strategic project with its underground system of wastewater duct and fiber optic and many other facilities cannot but be mentioned, stressing with a growing population of FCT it is necessary to invest in infrastructure to sustain the growth and economic prosperity to the people.

He lauded the FCT Minister and his team, saying his presence at the commissioning was to say thank you for giving the administration a very successful first year landing.

“What more do you want me to say is that my heart is full of joy, full of pride because they thought you, Nyesom Wike will not perform. I heard that from several quarters.

“I made my choice. You didn’t let me and the country down. You are a worthy ally, creatively thinking and doing. The reforms you recommended were approved by me, which we are benefitting from as permanent secretaries and civil servants.

“The job you are creating during these activities is extremely encouraging while I said in Lagos during the kick-starting of the coastal road, then it was my bragging time. Today again, I can brag,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Wike, said the contract for the Wole Soyinka Way was awarded in 2020, at the cost of N30.6 billion noting it was completed in four years, without variation.

He also boasted that with the work done in the FCT under the Tinubu administration, it would be impossible for anyone to challenge the president in the FCT.

“In fact, I don’t want to talk politics now, but I do know it will be difficult for anyone to challenge you in the FCT. It will be very difficult. I dare say so because the facts and things are there. It’s not about theory, it’s about the reality”, Wike said.