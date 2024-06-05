SEASON OF CHEER?

The Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to transforming Lagos into a modern state, reckons Samson Adegoke

It is not unusual in our clime to find executive officers of states slowing down pace of work after winning a second term election. But the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has maintained the tempo of development of remarkable projects he started since 2019 when he was first voted in as the governor.

Riding on the crest of the THEME Agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu prioritised critical infrastructure in health, transportation, traffic management, amongst others. Many Lagosians witnessed unprecedented development in various sectors, including social support for many vulnerable Lagosians. The people were fascinated by the pro-masses policy thrust of his government that placed premium on social investments and access to quality essential services like healthcare.

The first four years of his administration consolidated on the gains of the previous administrations, and set the stage for the emerging greater Lagos where endless potential of the state will be fully harnessed. Now, the internal revenue generation capacity of the state has been enhanced through the creative enabling of critical sectors of the state economy. Pushing up the stake, at the beginning of his second term in 2023, Governor Sanwo-Olu declared that the tenure will run on the steam of THEME-PLUS. The THEME acronym stands for Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity, Entertainment & Tourism; and Security & Governance. “Henceforth, it will be known as “T.H.E.M.E.S+,” the “plus ” representing the incorporation of an intensified focus, in these next four years, on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth,” the governor declared while making his remarks during inauguration for second term. He added, “In other words, we are strengthening and reinforcing THEMES with a ‘No One Left Behind’ philosophy. No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or age; we will design all our policies and programs to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to. This is our solemn promise to you.”

One year after, the governor has kept to the promise and so far endeared himself to Lagosians through his unique governance style. Governor Sanwo-Olu has made significant strides in transforming the state’s infrastructure, economy, healthcare, education, and overall governance. Numerous impactful projects and policies, he championed, have significantly improved the quality of life of Lagosians. Here are some of the notable achievements: Under the pillar of traffic management and transportation, the governor has made significant progress in easing the perennial traffic congestion that impedes productivity and economic well-being of the people. He scaled the existing intermodal transportation system, thereby ameliorating one of the most pressing issues in Lagos State – traffic congestion. On this score, the administration has undertaken several initiatives like the completion of Lagos Blue Line Rail Project started by the previous administrations. The Lagos Blue Line Rail project has significantly reduced road traffic and provided a reliable and efficient mode of public transportation.

Likewise, the administration has rehabilitated and constructed over 600 roads across the state, including major roads like the Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT Corridor, Oba Sekumade Road, Ikorodu and the Lekki-Epe Expressway, among others. What is more fascinating is the standard the administration has maintained in road construction. Babajide Sanwo-Olu built most of the roads with concrete reinforcement, thereby making them more durable than asphalted roads.

Water transportation has also received a great boost under the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu. To ease movements on Lagos waterways, the governor acquired more modern ferries into the existing fleets, improved the conditions of the jetties, and providing alternative means of commuting and reducing pressure on road networks. In furtherance of this, the governor recently added additional locally-built 40-passenger ferries to boost water transportation in the state.

The project, tagged, “OMIBUS”, delivered in partnership with Caverton Marine, aims to advance the state’s transport infrastructure, providing residents with a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transportation in conformity with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his address at the commissioning of the ferries, which took place at Badore-Ajah area of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu said with 22 percent of the state’s landmass covered by water and waterways surrounding 42 out of its 57 local governments and LCDAs, there is significant potential for marine transport.

According to him, the investment in the sector is designed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people, goods, and services across the city, contributing to its economic growth.

He highlighted the comprehensive approach to ensuring an integrated urban mass transportation system that will not be short-changed, adding that the government will ensure that no verticals around public transportation are left unattended to.

The governor said the 15 new 40-seater passenger ferries commissioned marked the first phase of a broader plan to enhance marine transportation in the State. A total of 25 ferries are planned.

He said the new ferries, crafted to international standards with only the engines sourced from abroad, symbolised a shift towards local manufacturing. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating an integrated, multimodal transportation system that makes daily commutes smoother and more seamless”, the governor declared.

Health and environment have also been greatly impacted in Lagos, under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s watch. The governor demonstrated unprecedented leadership in curtailing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, and gave adequate support to vulnerable people in Lagos to access quality healthcare in government-owned health facilities in Lagos State

Many of the primary health centres were renovated and upgraded across the state, including the construction of the 150-bed New Massey Children’s Hospital in Lagos Island, among many other health facilities built across the state . In the same vein, the government fully implemented the Cleaner Lagos Initiative aimed at improving waste management and sanitation, and tree-planting campaigns to combat climate change.

In education, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made significant investments in education and technology to build a knowledge-based economy. The EKO EXCEL project readily comes to mind. The EKO EXCEL (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) program, aimed at transforming the public primary education system through training, technology, and teaching aids.

Likewise, over 300 public schools were renovated across the state, provided with modern educational facilities, and construction of new classroom blocks to reduce overcrowding.

Tech Start-up Support was also a priority for the governor. He supported many tech startups and innovation, including the establishment of the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) and the Lagos State Research and Innovation Fund (LASRIF) to provide adequate support for creative and energetic Lagos youth who are full of ideas.

The goal of making Lagos a 21st century economy is becoming more achievable under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership. He has championed reforms to improve the ease of doing business, including the automation of land administration processes and the introduction of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA). The promotion of agricultural value chains through the Lagos Agripreneurship Program (LAP) and partnerships with private sector stakeholders to boost food security and employment is another strategy geared towards achieving this goal.

Recognizing the potential of entertainment and tourism in driving economic growth, the state government provided an enabling environment for creative people to thrive. There are initiatives to support the creative industry, such as the Lagos Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) which includes grants and training programs for artists and creators.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s tenure has been marked by a proactive and pragmatic approach to governance, addressing the immediate needs of Lagosians while laying the foundation for sustainable development. His achievements across various sectors reflect a commitment to transforming Lagos into a 21st-century economy that is inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive.

Adegoke writes from Lagos