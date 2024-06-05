Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command yesterday have arrested four suspected kidnappers responsible for several kidnapping incidents in the state.

In a statement yesterday, spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, said an AK47 riffle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He said three of the suspects were arrested in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state following a tip-off from concerned citizens, while one was arrested in Tudun Jukun in Zaria LGA.

“On 29th May 2024, acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) successfully arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling”, the statement reads.

“The suspects are: Isah Baffa Rabo, male, 30 years old, from Maibindiga Village, Lere LGA, implicated in kidnappings for ransom in Zango Kataf LGA and Kachia LGA; Ja’afaru Sale, male, 30 years old, from Durumi village, Lere LGA; Umar Musa, male, 24 years old, from Durumi village, Lere LGA.

“The suspects confessed to be a part of kidnapping syndicate in Lere LGA and admitted to stealing two cattle, which they sold to Idris Abubakar, male, 47 years old, from Dokan Lere, who was also arrested. “Recovered items include a locally made single-barrel gun, a cutlass, and three mobile phones.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“In the same vein, following credible intelligence information about suspicious movement of an armed bandit, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Zaria Division led a swift action resulting in the arrest of one Hussaini, male, 70 years old, from Tudunjukun in Zaria. The arrest took place at about 0250 hours.

“During the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect is helping the police Investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged to court as soon investigation is completed.”

Hassan said: “Ali Dabigi, the Kaduna state commissioner of police, remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to act decisively against criminal elements in the state.