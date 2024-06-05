Naira Abuse: Absence of Defence Counsel Stalls Cubana Chief Priest’s Trial

Wale Igbintade

The trial of a Lagos based socialite and Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest before the federal high court in Lagos was stalled today due to the absence of defense counsel.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okechukwu on April 17, on a three-counts charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at Eko hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

At the last adjourned date on May 2, the defence counsel, Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) had informed the court that parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, defence counsel had then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection and since there was no objection from the prosecution. the court granted same.

The court had consequently, adjourned the case until June 5, (today) for report of settlement.

On Wednesday, however, it was gathered that the defence had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

The case has now been fixed for June 25 for mention.

In the charge, the defendant was said to have tampered with the funds in the denomination of N500, while dancing at the social event in Eko hotel.

The EFCC alleged that Okechukwu Pasca on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count 2, it was alleged “that you, Okechukwu Pasca,l sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

In Count 3, it was alleged: “that you, Okechukwu Pasca,l sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.