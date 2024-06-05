Mutfwang Charges Church Leaders in Plateau on Unity

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has charged church leaders in the state to unite the people, noting that the Church has been one of the leading platforms which has fostered peace in the state through its teachings and policies.

The governor made the remark in Jos, Plateau State, at the installation of Dr. Job Ayuba Mallam as the 13th President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and Dr. Sunday Congo, as Assistant General Secretary of the church.

He urged the newly installed president to follow the footsteps of Christ and of those who have laid down the policies of the church, and also remember always to emphasize the need for peace and unity amongst worshippers and the church as well, assuring that the state will continue to work with the leadership of the church to develop policies that will continue to bind all religions in the state and beyond.

He said: “In the spirit of unity and shared purpose, Jesus fervently prayed for the oneness of his followers emphasizing the spirit of complete unity as a testament to the authenticity of his mission, our unity is rooted in our common goals, values, heritage and ultimately our connection with the father and union with Christ.”

Also speaking, the outgoing President of ECWA, Dr. Stephen Panya, who performed the installation and consecration charged the new president to be a strong uniting force that will bind the church of God and its congregation, and to always remember to lead the church in love to prosperity and advancement of Christ’s kingdom, adding that without unity in the church, God’s work cannot be made manifest.

Admonishing the congregation on the topic ‘Stepping Aside in His Grace’ President of Church of God in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Amos Mohzo said leadership is timely in the life of a leader, noting that many leaders forget that they have been given the opportunity to lead for a particular time, and get carried away by the mantle of leadership given to them or due to pressure from external forces.

Taking gospel reading books of Joshua and Numbers, Mohzo urged the newly elected to remember that God has bestowed upon them the mantle to take care of his flocks and ensure they are united in all dimensions, urging them to ensure that they put God as their top priority. He charged them to be focused and courageous in carrying out their duties.

In his acceptance speech, the new president praised God for his grace upon him and thanked the church council for finding him worthy to serve in his new role. He reassured that his administration will be committed to implementing key strategies that will foster community engagements, promote economic empowerments, and cultivate leadership development. He also assured that the youths of the church will be carried along.

He said that staff welfare will be prioritized, even as centralization of Pastors’ salaries, implementation of inclusiveness in policies, and activation of internal arbitration units to manage disputes will be given attention to ensure equality and value that will uphold ECWA and the church of God at large.