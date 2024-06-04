Tinubu: Nigeria Can Achieve More When Leaders Shelve Partisan Politics, Personal Interest

•Says completion of critical infrastructure projects attests to power of collaboration

•Inaugurates FCT expressway

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has said the completion of critical infrastructure projects across the country by his administration was a clear example of what Nigeria was capable of achieving when its leaders decide to work together towards a common goal, irrespective of political divide and personal interest.

Accordingly, he noted that the inauguration of the expanded Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) completed by the FCT administration was a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership that goes beyond political and other affiliations.

The President stated this yesterday, at the Presidential Inaugurating Ceremony of the full-scope development of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 (RR1) in Abuja

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that the expanded Outer Southern Expressway holds profound significance for the FCT, its residents and visitors.

According to him: “The completion of this project is not only a piece of engineering but a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership. It is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal, transcending political divide and personal interest for the greater good of our nation.”

Emphasising the significance of the completed project, the President described it as another important achievement and a milestone for his Renewed Hope administration.

He said: “I thank the Hon. Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team for quickening development and giving the residents of Abuja renewed hope,” and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to “enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“What is unfolding in our capital is a testament to what can be achieved with our government’s renewed hope agenda of positive transformation for the FCT and indeed Nigeria.

“This ambitious undertaking holds profound significance for the FCT and its residents. The expansion of the Outer-Southern Motorway will not only alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation but will also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity.

“With the addition of four interchanges, we are enhancing connectivity and accessibility, making it easier for visitors and residents alike to navigate our beautiful capital city,” Tinubu said.

Further commending the FCT Minister and his team for a job well done so far, the President noted that all the way, it has been remarkable strides in infrastructure, urban planning, and sustainable growth in the nation’s capital, even as he said, “under Wike, we have proved to the world that what counts is leadership and what this nation needs is quality leadership.”

He implored all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the development of the country, saying, “As we celebrate the commissioning of this project, let us also remember that our work is far from over.”

“There are still many challenges to overcome and many more opportunities to cease and explore. But with determination, perseverance and a shared sense of purpose which is clearly evident in the FCT, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” he further said.

Earlier in his speech, Wike expressed gratitude to the President for designating this week – from Monday to Saturday – as FCT week, even as he “acknowledged the challenges that the city has faced in the past.”

He recalled that the road project awarded in 2013, had remained incomplete for 11 years, emphasising that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration was targeted at making life easier for the people of Abuja.

Wike thanked the president for providing the necessary support for the project which was in 2013 awarded at the cost of N39.8 billion but in 2021 was revised to N59.9 billion.

“Those of us who have stayed in Abuja for some time will know how bad it was. This project was awarded in 2013. Eleven years till now, we are battling how to make life easy for our people. That is why the whole essence of the ‘renewed hope agenda’ that we will make you feel comfortable, will bring back your hope, and this is what we are doing today. Mr president said, every project I completed must be completed, and I thank God almighty that we are doing that today,” Wike said.