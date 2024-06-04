NEITI Strengthens Collaboration with PWYP on Contract Transparency

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and a leading international civil society organisation, the Publish What You Pay (PWYP) coalition have resolved to deepen their collaboration to ensure transparency in the extractive sector.

Receiving a high-ranking international delegation from the global headquarters of the organisation in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Ogbonnaya Orji conveyed the readiness of the National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) to work in closer collaboration and mutual respect with the organisation at all levels.

He explained that for the secretariat and the board, the visit provided the platform to review the existing relationship between PWYP and NEITI, rebuild confidence and trust and identify new areas of collaboration.

“PWYP and NEITI share a lot in common in the areas of advocacy for transparent natural resources governance, information and data disclosure, dissemination, citizens engagement, protection of civic space, human rights and civil liberties especially in the extractive industries environment,” he stated.

Orji informed the delegation that the newly constituted NSWG was already working on an elaborate working plan to strengthen civil society participation and engagements in NEITI process.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the civil society constituency for an engaging, open and transparent election.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Director of Member Engagement at PWYP International, Ms Stephanie Rochford, expressed her enthusiasm over the partnership with NEITI.