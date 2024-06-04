IVLP Alumni Warns Students against Drug Abuse, Cybercrime

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) Alumni Association of Nigeria, operating under the auspices of the US Consulate in Lagos, has issued a stern warning to young male students about the dangers of drug abuse.

This cautionary message was delivered during a special event tagged “The Conversation: An Open Talk with Boys,” held at Lagos City Senior College in the Yaba area of the state, according to a statement yesterday.

The occasion, commemorating the International Day of the Boy Child, saw experts from various fields addressing a diverse group of secondary school boys.

Chairman IVLPAAN Board of Trustees and Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Lagos Command, Lambert Nor, advised the students to learn to reject pressures related to drug abuse.

He stressed that drug abuse, beyond its immediate allure, carried severe physical, psychological, economic, and social consequences

He added, “Drug abuse is when you take drugs outside medical prescription and for pleasure. There are consequences for doing this. Some of them are physical, psychological, economic and social.

“So don’t ever start, no matter the attraction. Some will say it will help you to read well. It is a lie. It does not help but give you a habit that will kill you.

“Drugs are very serious, apart from damaging your future or destroying your destiny, it damages every other person that is associated with you. When anyone approaches you to take them, resist it. Once you recognise that this is a drug, don’t take it. Learn to say no politely because it destroys one’s future. By then, when opportunities are opening, all those that get you into it are not there again. Be careful, your life is important just as your future is important.”

Speaking on the topic, “Crafting a well-rounded boy: preparation for a life of optimal performance and continuous growth”, Finbarr Aniekeme, urged the boys to strive for excellence and steer clear of negative influences.

He emphasised the significance of self-belief, discipline, and avoiding vices.

He said, “Whatever people have said against you, do not take it that way. To be an outstanding person in the future, the first thing is to believe in yourself. You can be outstanding. Nothing is inhibiting your brain. It is to believe that you’re special. Nobody in this world is permitted to tell you that you are a dunce.

“We are celebrating the day of the boy child, and we want all boys to grow up and become responsible. The problem is that boys tend to be irresponsible if they join bad groups. Many beat women. Real boys are calm and confident; they don’t join gangs and secret cults.”

Shola Owonikoko, a development practitioner, spoke on the topic “Guiding boys through adolescence: Self-development principles and the perils of cybercrime,” emphasised that regardless of their background, every individual has the potential for greatness.

He said, “You can be whatever you choose to be, either good or bad, but becoming the good part is profitable. That you were not born with a silver spoon does not mean you cannot be anywhere you want in the world.

“Your background is not enough to limit you from becoming what you want to be. Education is the best thing you can spend your time doing now because it structures your life and configures your mind.”

Owonikoko also urged them to shun cultism, betting, drug use and cybercrime while noting that it was capable of limiting their future.

While providing insights into the topic, “Embarking on a journey of self-discovery and fulfilment: The Psychological Blueprint for Boyhood,” Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, advised students against being a second version of others.

“Don’t change for anybody, and never be a second version of anybody. Always be the best. You are special and the very best,” she said

Also speaking on the topic, “Cultivating Domestic and Social Etiquette: Essential Skills for a Fulfilling Boyhood,” Mrs. Saudat Salami, admonished the students on time management.

She enlightened the teenage folks on the importance of building leadership skills and setting examples as a leader.

“In Nigeria, we have spent much time grooming female children as wives. You must also be a male material for the woman you marry in the future. It is not only about your education but also your leadership skills.

“A leader sets an example and is responsible and respectful. You also have to be responsible on social media.

“So many people have gotten jobs and their spouses on social media. Some people have done great things with the relationships they build online. Some have started using technology to commit fraud.

“This is rampant and is not what we want for you as a leader. You can use tech for good purposes. Your interaction with girls is very important. Ask permission when relating to girls, and don’t harass them. Consent is very important.”

Commenting on the programme, President, IVLP Alumni Association, Mr. Adedayo Oketola, said, “In social intervention, much attention has been directed towards empowering women and girls due to the historical neglect they have endured. “However, there’s been a noticeable gap in support for young boys. In addressing one issue, we’ve inadvertently left another unattended – the empowerment of boys.

“In response, we’ve launched The Conversation: An Open Dialogue with Boys, an inclusive platform to equip boys with essential knowledge and resilience to navigate life challenges, including substance abuse, cybercrime, and other societal pitfalls. The conversation will continue through other programmes we are planning for schoolboys.”