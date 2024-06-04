  • Tuesday, 4th June, 2024

Introduce CRK into School Curriculum, CAN Tells Niger Government

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Niger State Government to introduce the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) into the primary and secondary school curriculum

Niger State CAN Chairman, Most Reverend Bulus Yohanna, made the call on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving service to mark Governor Mohammed Bago’s one year in office, held at St Peters Anglican Cathedral, Minna.

Yohanna lamented that Christian children were not being taught the rudiments of their religion from the early ages, which he said was unfair since their Muslim colleagues were being taught in government primary and post primary schools.

The CAN chairman also asked for the employment of professional CRK teachers to teach, after its introduction into the school curriculum.

Yohanna emphasised the need for children to be taught high moral values right from their early ages, saying such policy will reduce most of the ills in the society.

He said CAN appreciated the developmental strides already taken by the administration, and assured that Christians in the state will continue to pray for the success of the government.

Bago, who was represented at the thanksgiving service by the Commissioner for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Mrs. Elizabeth Shaba, appreciated Christians across the state for their prayers and support throughout the first year of the government.

Bago said his administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes that will not only uplift the people, but also unite them, despite their religious diversity.

He stressed that the administration will continue to maintain an open-door policy, and listen to suggestions and ideas that would help move the state forward.

Prayers were offered for the peace and progress of the state during the thanksgiving service.

