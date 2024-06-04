FG Intensifies Fight Against Torture, Expands Law to Psychiatric Hospitals, Others

Pushes for Restitution, Rehabilitation of Victims

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed its plans to expand the law preventing the use of torture, to include psychiatric hospitals and other places where people are not allowed to leave on their own will.

The move forms part of efforts at prioritising initiatives aimed at preventing torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, made the disclosure, at a sensitisation and advocacy workshop for law enforcement agencies and other critical stakeholders on the United Nations Convention Against Torture, in Abuja.

According to the SGF, the session was designed to highlight the responsibilities conferred on the Federal Government, particularly its law enforcement agencies and other public officials, towards the prevention of torture in Nigeria.

She said, “We are currently reviewing the Anti-Torture Act and Regulations, to expand the definition of torture and improve mechanisms to discourage and eliminate torture in places of detention, such as deprivation of liberty in Nigeria, such as Police Stations, Correctional Facilities and other detention facilities, psychiatric hospitals and any other places where persons are not permitted to leave on their own will”.

The SGF pointed out that the definition of torture under the relevant legal frameworks, pertains to acts committed by public officials, particularly law enforcement, which inflicts pain or suffering, whether mental or physical, on an individuals in their custody.

Jedy-Agba, while stating that experience has shown that it is not enough to punish perpetrators for committing acts of torture, stressed that Government “also has the responsibility to ensure restitution and rehabilitation of victims of torture”.

She urged participants to work as champions of the Federal Government’s policy against torture, shun the use of torture against citizens and institute anti-torture measures when they return to their various institutions and organisations.

“As you are aware, Nigeria is signatory to various international treaties and conventions, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the United Nations Convention Against Torture, all of which guarantee human rights of both citizens, as well as persons in detention”, she added.