Breaking: Labour Suspends Strike for One Week 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Organised labour has resolved to suspend the nationwide strike for one week.

The decision was in deference to the commitment made by President Bola Tinubu to ensure that workers get a fair deal from the ongoing minimum wage negotiations, labour said,

At a joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the unions agreed to suspend industrial action for one week with immediate effect.

Details later…