ATCON Engages 36 States Commissioners in Strategic Meeting

The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to host a one-day strategic stakeholders meeting with the 36 States Commissioners including FCT, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of ICT Agencies in Abuja on June 5, 2024 with a theme ‘Harnessing States Potential through the Applications of Technical Efficiencies’.

According to ATCON, the role of connectivity in driving innovation and digital economy cannot be overemphasised therefore states governments need to work with telecoms operators to ensure that all hindrances and bottlenecks to pervasive and ubiquitous broadband are completely eradicated through constructive dialogue.

“The stakeholders’ meeting will discuss the status of the Nigerian National Broadband of 2020 to 2025 and 2023 – 2027 Strategic Blue Print of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani with respect to its objectives and targets.”