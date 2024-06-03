Tinubu: Nigeria’s Leaders Can Achieve More When They Shelve Partisan Politics, Personal Interest

.Says completion of critical infrastructure projects attests to power of collaboration

.Inaugurates FCT expressway

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said the completion of critical infrastructure projects across the country by his administration is a clear example of what Nigeria is capable of achieving when its leaders decide to work together towards a common goal, irrespective of political divide and personal interest.

Accordingly, he noted that the inauguration of the expanded Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) completed by the FCT administration is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership that goes beyond political and other affiliations.

The president stated this on Monday at the presidential inaugurating ceremony of the full-scope development of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 (RR1) in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, noted that the expanded Outer Southern Expressway holds profound significance for the FCT, its residents and visitors.

According to him, “The completion of this project is not only a piece of engineering but a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership. It is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal, transcending political divide and personal interest for the greater good of our nation.”

Emphasizing the significance of the completed project, the president described it as another important achievement and a milestone for his Renewed Hope administration.

He said: “I thank the Hon. Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and his team for quickening development and giving the residents of Abuja renewed hope,” and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to “enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians”.

“What is unfolding in our capital is a testament to what can be achieved with our government’s Renewed Hope Agenda of positive transformation for the FCT and indeed Nigeria.

“This ambitious undertaking holds profound significance for the FCT and its residents. The expansion of the Outer-Southern Motorway will not only alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation but will also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity.

“With the addition of four interchanges, we are enhancing connectivity and accessibility, making it easier for visitors and residents alike to navigate our beautiful capital city.”

Further commending the FCT Minister and his team for a job well done so far, the president noted that all the way, it has been remarkable strides in infrastructure, urban planning and sustainable growth in the nation’s capital, even as he said: “Under Wike, we have proved to the world that what counts is leadership and what this nation needs is quality leadership.”

He implored all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the development of the country, saying: “As we celebrate the commissioning of this project, let us also remember that our work is far from over.

“There are still many challenges to overcome and many more opportunities to cease and explore. But with determination, perseverance and a shared sense of purpose which is clearly evident in the FCT, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Earlier in his speech, FCT Minister, Wike, expressed gratitude to the president for designating this week – from Monday to Saturday – as FCT week, even as he “acknowledged the challenges that the city has faced in the past”.

He recalled that the road project awarded in 2013 had remained incomplete for 11 years, emphasizing that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration is targeted at making life easier for the people of Abuja.

“Mr President said that every uncompleted project must be completed. Under the Treasury Single Account (TSA), it was very difficult for us to continue with this project, but because the president allowed us to pull out of the TSA, it became easy for us to access funds and pay the contractors who now have confidence in our ability to pay,” Wike explained.

The minister also highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and the National Assembly leadership, which he said was instrumental in making the road project a reality.

Assuring FCT residents that the government’s focus is not limited to roads, Wike said they are also working to rehabilitate the city’s schools, ensuring that all the bad schools are brought up to standard.

“Why people have their hope back is that before now, they only heard about the government but didn’t see the impact of the government. In the Renewed Agenda, they have seen that really, the government exists, and they can feel the pulse of the government,” the minister said.