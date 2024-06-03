Police Unravels Deadly Uber Hijacking Gang in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police have uncovered a criminal enterprise that has been targeting Uber drivers in the state. An investigation sparked by the disappearance of uber driver, Oghenevwarhe Akpobome, led to the arrest a 35-year-old Anthony Chima, a political science graduate from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Chima’s confession to the police revealed that he was recruited into a gang that specialises in luring cab drivers into ambushes, stealing their vehicles, and ultimately murdering them for ritualistic purposes and organ harvesting.

Chima revealed that he was brought into the gang by a friend he disclosed as Amfoh Abu, who introduced him to the gang’s armourer, a man known as “Reason,” and the notorious ringleader, “General Effizy,” a prominent figure in a cult group and a seasoned kidnapper.

During the police interrogation on Akpobome’s demise, Chima recounted the events of January 10, 2024.

He said: “On that fateful day, I was summoned to Reason’s residence and instructed to call a driver whose number I had previously collected. Posing as a passenger, I then lured the Uber driver to a remote area in Aminigboko, where I and Reason were met by General Effizy and four armed gang members.”

According to the suspect, the driver was forcibly removed from the vehicle and taken to Effizy’s shrine, where he was bound, gagged, and ultimately murdered.

In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that “Chima’s involvement in the gruesome act was confirmed when the police, following his confession, recovered the victim’s skull and a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from Effizy’s residence.

“This disturbing revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Tunji Disu, to advise both citizens and Uber drivers.”

“He urged them to exercise caution when boarding or transporting passengers, especially to remote or potentially dangerous areas.”

The police spokesperson said: “Investigation is ongoing, with the authorities still searching for the fleeing suspects involved in this chilling criminal enterprise.”

She said the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in the shadows, and the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the public in maintaining the safety of all citizens.

Meanwhile, the suspect who is presently in the police net would be charged to court immediately.