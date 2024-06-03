  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Police Unravel Deadly Uber Hijacking Gang in Rivers

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the  Rivers State Police have  uncovered a criminal enterprise that has been targeting Uber drivers in the state.  An investigation sparked by the disappearance of uber driver, Oghenevwarhe Akpobome, led to the arrest a 35-year-old Anthony Chima, a political science graduate from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Chima’s confession to the police  revealed that he was recruited into a gang that specialises in luring cab drivers into ambushes, stealing their vehicles, and ultimately murdering them for ritualistic purposes and organ harvesting. 

Chima revealed that he was brought into the gang by a friend  he disclosed as Amfoh Abu, who introduced him to the gang’s armourer, a man known as “Reason,” and the notorious ringleader, “General Effizy,” a prominent figure in a cult group and a seasoned kidnapper.

During the police interrogation on Akpobome’s demise,  Chima recounted the events of January 10, 2024.

He said: “On that fateful day, I was summoned to Reason’s residence and instructed to call a driver whose number I had previously collected. Posing as a passenger, I then lured the Uber driver to a remote area in Aminigboko, where I and Reason were met by General Effizy and four armed gang members.”

According to the suspect, the driver was forcibly removed from the vehicle and taken to Effizy’s shrine, where he was bound, gagged, and ultimately murdered.

In a statement, the  state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that “Chima’s involvement in the gruesome act was confirmed when the police, following his confession, recovered the victim’s skull and a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from Effizy’s residence.

“This disturbing revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Tunji Disu, to  advise both citizens and Uber drivers.”

“He urged them to exercise caution when boarding or transporting passengers, especially to remote or potentially dangerous areas.”

The police spokesperson said: “Investigation is ongoing, with the authorities still searching for the fleeing suspects involved in this chilling criminal enterprise.” 

She said the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in the shadows, and the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the public in maintaining the safety of all citizens.

 Meanwhile, the suspect who is presently in the police net would be charged to court immediately.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.