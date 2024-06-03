Police Confirm Death of Four in  Bauchi Rainstorm

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of four persons following severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds that hit the North-east Domestic Trade Fair Complex in Bauchi.

The confirmation was contained in a statement by the Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili made available to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the statement, in the evening of June 1, 2024, at about 0900pm Bauchi Metropolis experienced a severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds. The statement said that the IBB Square, which hosted the just-concluded North-east Trade Fair, was significantly affected.

The PPRO said that the storm caused damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions and several business tents within the trade fair complex.

“Following the incident, emergency response teams, led by the police and other security agencies, swiftly initiated search and rescue operations. Tragically, five individuals were found under the fallen structures and were promptly taken to the hospital.”

“Regrettably, four individuals, including Abdullahi Abubakar 38 years of Yakubu Wanka, Sadik Ahmed Alfa, 32 years of Fadaman Mada, Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures Tudun Salmanu, and Abdulaziz Abdurrahman of Gombe State, lost their lives in the incident.”

“However, one individual, Fatima Isa, 31 years of Inkil, is currently receiving medical treatment and showing positive signs of recovery.

“The authorities have taken the necessary steps, including depositing the deceased individuals at the mortuary, to address the aftermath of the storm,” the PPRO said.

The statement noted that efforts are underway to assess the extent of property damage caused by the storm and to ensure public safety, a Police presence is being maintained at the square to prevent criminal activities in the wake of this unfortunate event.