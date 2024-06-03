Obasanjo Makes Case for New Leaders, Says Nigeria Now Volatile, Dangerous

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, made a case for the emergence of new transformational leaders, who will lead by example, advising that if such leaders are eventually found, citizens should make the best of them.

Obasanjo spoke in Lagos at the Africa Methodist Council Heads of Conference Summit and Women’s Movement Leadership Summit, where he was the chairman of the public lecture



Giving his opening remarks, Obasanjo said insecurity had made the country a dangerous place, filled with suffering and hunger.

He said, “How do we re-evaluate the world? That is what I believe we have to do in our re-evaluating the world. What do we do? Jesus Christ Himself told us that in this word, we would have trouble.



“I will give you two points. Wake up! We need a new generation of leaders; moral leaders, transformational leaders, and servant leaders. This new generation of leaders will lead by showing love and leading the re-evaluation and transformation.”

Obasanjo declared that Nigeria was currently “volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous and dangerous.”

He said, “We have resources in Africa, we have 70 per cent of the world’s copper. Japan has no mineral resources. Singapore is even worse. No resources.”

Obasanjo, who counselled President Bola Tinubu on how to tackle Nigeria’s economic woes, stated that whatever resources the country had, if it lacked good leadership, they won’t get Nigeria anywhere.



He stated, “That is why leadership in Africa is very important. We can’t create an Africa of hope, prosperity, devoid of oppression and one of security, peace and where leaders have vision, knowledge and understanding this way.”

The former president disclosed that the late South African freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, and preacher, Desmond Tutu, advised him to contest the presidency for the second time.



He said, “When I came out of prison, and there was pressure mounting on me to take the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, the only place I went outside Nigeria was South Africa. I went to seek advice from Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu.

“Nelson said, ‘Olu, whatever your instinct tells you, do it.’ Tutu said, ‘If your people want you to serve, serve and stop making excuses’. I came back home and decided to make myself available and contest for the presidency of Nigeria.



“I found out that the years I spent in prison were advantageous to me in serving as president when I was elected. We can get good out of bad. That also happened to Nelson Mandela.

“When we get good leaders, let’s make maximum use of them. When you get one in a generation, make good use of them. Let’s learn the right lesson from them.

“We cannot make the world less volatile, simple or unambiguous unless we have the right type of leaders. We are talking about leaders that take examples of Jesus Christ and become like him.”