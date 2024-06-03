Minimum Wage: Senate Finance Committee Chair Begs Labour to Suspend Strike

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has pleaded with the leadership of the organised labour in the country to call off the ongoing strike and embrace dialogue in the interest of all Nigerians.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the appeal in an open letter to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which was made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

The letter is titled ‘Appeal to the NLC and TUC on the Declaration of Strike.’

It read in part: “I write to you in my capacity as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, to address the imminent threat and declaration of strike which commenced on Monday due to the ongoing wages negotiations stalemate.

“First and foremost, I want to express our profound respect and understanding of the critical role that the NLC and TUC play in advocating for the welfare and rights of Nigerian workers.

“Your dedication to this cause is truly commendable and pivotal in shaping the progress and prosperity of our nation.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by the workforce, and it is within this context that I appeal to you to consider the broader implications of the planned strike.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, with his Renewed Hope Agenda, is steadfast in his commitment to repositioning the status of the workforce for the better.

“His vision is to strengthen, revamp and revitalise Nigeria’s economy, infrastructure, and development across all sectors.

“The ongoing negotiations are a testament to the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue and find sustainable solutions that will benefit all stakeholders.

“We recognise that the process has been arduous and, at times, fraught with frustrations. However, I urge you to consider the potential disruptions and setbacks that a strike could inflict on our collective efforts to move the nation forward.

“In light of this, I humbly appeal to the leadership of the NLC and TUC to suspend the declared strike action.

“Let us explore every possible avenue for dialogue and negotiation to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

“The progress of our nation hinges on our ability to work together, especially during these critical times.

“By postponing the strike, we allow room for continued negotiations, demonstrating our collective commitment to the wellbeing of the Nigerian workforce and the prosperity of our nation.

“We remain hopeful that through constructive dialogue, we can address and resolve the issues at hand in a manner that honors the interests of all parties involved.

“Thank you for your understanding, and I am confident that together, we can forge a path that ensures both the welfare of our workers and the advancement of Nigeria.”