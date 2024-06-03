  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Kogi Govt Rescues Additional Eight Abducted Students of CUSTECH

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja 

The Kogi State Government has  announced the rescue of the remaining eight kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

“The State Governor, Usman Ododo, has directed full support towards the recovery of the students and their parents, while modalities are being put in place to make Kogi safer for all. 

“The Government of Kogi State expresses profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the mobilisation of resources to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students. We also thank the National Security Adviser immensely for his commitment to the release of the students and the general security of the State. 

“The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Director General of DSS, the Inspector General of Police and all the officers and men of the Armed Forces that put in their best as well as the Pilots, did a wonderful job to support us in reuniting the kidnapped students with their families. 

“The Kogi State Command of all the security agencies, Police, DSS, NSCDC and our local hunters are also highly appreciated for their efforts towards this feat.

“Governor Ododo also expresses immense gratitude to his Kwara State counterpart,  Governor AbdulRahmam AbdulRazak for his personal commitment, cooperation and support towards the success of the operation that led to the rescue of the remaining kidnapped students. 

“The Kwara State Governor showed the reason he is effectively leading the Nigerian Governors Forum. His actions have also reinforced the Kogi/Kwara cooperation and unity of purpose. 

“Now that the remaining students have been rescued, our administration will continue the drive to recalibrate our security architecture and pay an uncompromising attention to the Safe School Initiative. 

“As the State with the lowest out of school children in the North, we have put structures in place to keep our schools safe to ensure every child is not deprived of his or her right to education.”

