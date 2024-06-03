EU: A Lot Needs to Be Done to Improve Nigeria’s Electoral Process

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment to supporting democratic governance in Nigeria, insisting that a lot still needs to be done to improve the country’s electoral process.

It noted that while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faced enormous challenges, it was able to deliver the 2023 general election.

The EU, however, stated that a lot still needs to be done to improve the country’s electoral process, particularly as the overall conduct and quality of the last elections did not meet the standards and expectations of INEC.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, made this known in Abuja during the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme.

Isopi, while urging stakeholders to increase efforts towards strengthening democratic governance in the country, lauded the critical and essential support provided by the EU-SDGN cohort during the elections.

She said: “I think there are important lessons learnt from the elections last year. If I am not mistaken, INEC’s own assessment concluded by saying that the elections, let me just quote, ‘overall, the conduct and quality of the elections did not meet standards and expectations set by the Commission itself’. I think that this is a conclusion in line with the conclusion of the main domestic and international observation missions. I think this provides an agreed basis, a common ground on which we can build our future work together.

“At the European Union, we look forward to seeing how these reflections can be taken forward. As partners, we are ready to engage not only with all of you but also with relevant stakeholders to take that work forward.”

Isopi explained that the EU considers supporting democracy at home and outside its borders, and working with partners to strengthen democracy worldwide, as essential and important.

“We want to continue to support and invest in Nigeria; to invest in the largest democracy on the continent because this is also a message about the importance and the vitality of democracy in the region of West Africa where democracy is obviously backsliding,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, expressed worries concerning the high number of court cases challenging the conduct of primaries by political parties.

He revealed that while many politicians file their cases in court, about 70 to 80 per cent of them end up being withdrawn either before the commencement of trial or soon thereafter.

He noted that this act wastes the time and resources of the Commission, as it would typically engage and pay lawyers for the cases.

Yakubu therefore called for more engagement with political parties to improve their internal democracy and the process of electing and nominating candidates for elections.

He said: “Election is not just about what INEC does, but election is a multi-stakeholder responsibility. There are the responsibilities that other people discharge and perform.

“From the data available in the Commission, we have observed that there have been more cases challenging the conduct of primaries by political parties than cases challenging the conduct of the election by INEC.

“For instance, with regards to post-election cases in 2023, we had over 1,300 cases, but at the end of the day, only 38 cases were upheld by the court. So, we conducted 38 court-ordered rerun elections. But year-in-year-out, we see 70 or 80 per cent of them voluntarily withdrawn by the petitioners.

“Is there a way we can have a conversation with the political parties to improve internal democracy and the process of electing and nominating candidates for elections? They are right in a democracy to go to court, but is there a way we can have a conversation with them so that we can improve on that aspect?”

The Programme Steering Committee is co-chaired by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS and the Chairman of INEC, with membership consisting of representatives of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the EU-SDGN II beneficiaries.

This committee provides high-level policy support and oversight of the programme and ensures that the programme remains aligned and compliant with the EU and beneficiaries’ requirements and needs.