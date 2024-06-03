Codeine Syrup, ‘Loud’ Consignments Worth over N2.1b Intercepted at Lagos, Port Harcourt Ports

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Large consignments of codeine-based syrup and Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis worth about N2.2 billion in street value have been intercepted at the Port Harcourt seaports, Onne and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday said at the MMIA Lagos, NDLEA officers with the cooperation of other security agencies last Friday intercepted a large consignment of Loud, packed in eight suitcases, containing 320 parcels with a total weight of 164.5 kilogrammes of the strong psychoactive substance coming from Canada on a KLM flight via Amsterdam, Netherlands.



He noted that the consignment estimated to be worth N960 million which was brought in by a passenger, Ughenu Nnaife was discovered at the E-arrival hall of the airport by personnel of NDLEA, Customs and others during a joint search operation by the security operatives while the suspect was attempting to smuggle the suitcases out of the hall.



He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a resident of Germany but travelled to Toronto, Canada to transport the drug to Nigeria.

Babafemi added that during his interview, he claimed he was recruited as a mule to convey the drug to Nigeria for an agreed fee of N6 million.

He disclosed that at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, NDLEA operatives last Monday intercepted a container marked TEMU 6807401 imported from India enroute C to C bonded terminal in Enugu.



During a joint examination of the container by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies, 1,750 cartons of codeine weighing 26,250 kilogrammes, containing 175,000 bottles of the opioid worth over N1.2 billion in street value were discovered.

In Abuja, a 25-year-old lady, Blessing Thomas, was arrested with 1 kilogramme methamphetamine by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kwali – Gwagwalada expressway last Friday while travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Yola, Adamawa state, also operatives in Nasarawa state last Wednesday nabbed a 70-year-old grandfather, Muhammadu Ibrahim, with 57.2 kilogrammes cannabis in Lafia, the state capital.



Babafemi said two suspects: Suleiman Kazeem, 35, and Sunday Gbenga, 20, were arrested when NDLEA officers raided Ara forest, Ara-Ekiti in Ekiti State where they recovered 426 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa already processed and packed in big sacks, while they destroyed over 4,000 kilogrammes of same substance on 1.66 hectares of farmland last Thursday.

In Katsina State, 76 blocks of cannabis weighing 42 kilogrammes were seized from a Nigerien, Suleman Audu, 29, when he was arrested by NDLEA officers along Zaria-Malumfashi Road, last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others with equal vigour in the past week.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, PHPC, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Katsina and FCT Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) noted that their efforts and those of their compatriots across the country have in no small measure reduced access to and availability of illicit substances in Nigerian communities.

He charged them to remain vigilant at all times and continue their collaboration with other agencies and stakeholders in their areas of responsibility.