Chivita Plays up Diversity with New Campaign

Promoters of Chivita have unveiled a new campaign  to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita.

The company indicated in a statement that in the fast-paced world of marketing, innovative campaigns have the capacity to catch the attention of consumers and leave an indelible mark on their minds.

 The relaunched ‘Everyone has a Chivita 2.0’ campaign by Chivita Juices features top Influencers in Northern and Southern Nigeria, such as; Eso Dike, Ify Okoye, Teminikan, Eki Ogunbor, Nedu, Emeneks, Namenj and Layuzah Musa.

The statement pointed out that more than just an advertising campaign, it explored the bonds of friendship, family and romance, adding that it also highlighted moments of joy and shared experiences that resonate with consumers.

Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, was quoted as saying that it is all about inclusivity. “Everyone Has a Chivita 2.0” stands to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita. This inclusive approach serves as a reminder that, regardless of preferences, there exists a Chivita product suited to every individual’s taste and need.

“This campaign is instrumental to elevating Chivita Juices beyond just a beverage option. Beyond creating buzz, it is a strategic move that not only grows consumer loyalty but also positions Chivita as a lifestyle brand that resonates with diverse audiences.” She added.

