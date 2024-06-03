ASUU Orders Varsity Lecturers to Join Labour Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked its members to join the nationwide strike called by organised labour to protest the non approval of a its requested new minimum wage as well as the reversal of the hike in electricity tariff.

In a letter addressed to all branch chairmen of the union, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged them to mobilize the lecturers to participate actively in the Industrial action.