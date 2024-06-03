23 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 23 suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Kwara South and North senatorial districts of Kwara State have been arrested.

The Coordinator, Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Mr. Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, stated this in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement said: “The success was achieved by joint security patrols, leading to massive successes in nipping insecurity in the bud in the state.

“This expectation arose from successful ongoing military operations of combing deadly forests in parts of Edu, Patigi and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state, where bandits and kidnappers hibernate to unleashed mayhem on the innocent people.

“There’s been a successful ongoing military operations both of land and aerial support using helicopters along the axis of Ndanaku, Gbugbu, Babanla and Oreke forests for three days running, which has been giving the bandits sleepless nights, but a high hope to the citizens.

“Many of them who were trying to flee have been apprehended by the supportive security agencies which included the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, hunters and vigilantes”.

The coordinator added: “During the surveillance patrol of hunters and vigilantes in collaboration with the Police yesterday, eight suspected kidnappers were apprehended at Babanla and Olayinka area in Ifelodun LGA while more than 15 suspects were also apprehended around Gbugbu in Edu LGA of the state.”

Zubair, however, cautioned neighbouring communities of the identified hotspots not to provide alternative shelters for the fleeing suspected hoodlums, as they are running helter-skelter out of the forests to secure a new place to hide.

He assured the people of Kwara South that no stone would be left unturned by the organisation to back up the military operations against the bandits in order to ensure that the citizens are at peace to engage in their normal businesses.

The coordinator further called on residents to report any strange movements in their communities to recognised authorities in their areas, but warned against taking laws into their hands either by inflicting injuries or causing detention and any other unlawful acts against suspects.