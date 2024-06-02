Tinubu, Obasanjo, Oborevwori, Others Extol Virtues of Late Asagba of Asaba, Edozien

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Goodwin Obaseki of Edo State, and other leaders yesterday extolled the virtues of the late Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien.

In his tribute, Tinubu described Obi Edozien as a man of impeccable integrity and monumental achievements whose legacies should be preserved and emulated.

Tinubu stated this at the Memorial Mass and Reception for the late monarch, a centenarian and 13th Asagba of Asaba, at the Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Asaba, on Friday.



Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the president noted that the late monarch had distinguished himself from very early in life to be honest, and hardworking.

Tinubu recalled that Obi Edozien attained the peak of the medicine profession in Nigeria and Africa, and became the first professor of medicine in the country.

Obi Edozien was the first indigenous name in the faculty or College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan, he pointed out, adding that the Asaba monarch deservedly was a source of inspiration to many in Nigeria and beyond.



Tinubu also recalled that when Asaba became the capital of the new state of Delta in 1991, shortly after Prof Chike Edozien ascended the throne as the Asagba, he brought his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on the administration of his domain, and thus engendered a peaceful reign in the metropolitan city.

At the series of cultural events and artistic competitions to round off the royal burial activities of Asagba held in Asaba yesterday, several eminent royal fathers were fully represented, including the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.



In his tribute, former President Obasanjo said Obi Edozien was a rare breed of Nigerian who was indeed Asaba’s gift to Africa and the world.

Obasanjo made the assertion during the Songs and Tributes to the late Asaba monarch, one of the activities lined up as part of the programme of passage for Nigeria’s first professor of medicine, who joined his ancestors in February this year while activities to mark his 100th birthday were on.

The former president was among the eminent Nigerians who took time to pay glowing tribute to the Obi Edozien, with the long list including, former Delta governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; the Emir of Zauzau, Zaria, Kaduna State, the traditional ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom; Arewa community in Asaba; internationally-renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie; the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan as well as chiefs and the grandchildren of late Azagba represented by Nwanneamaka N. Edozien.



Obasanjo noted that he was in the Delta State capital not to mourn but to celebrate the life and times of the Asagba of Asaba, saying that he was by all means a continental and global icon who left legacies of virtue that are worth celebrating and emulating not only by Nigerians but across African and the world over.

While thanking God for the opportunity he personally had to share and learn from Obi Edozien, Obasanjo said that Asaba and Delta State had given a great gift to Africa and the world in the person of the late Asagba, who remained passionate not only about progress in his family and Asaba but in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.



“I am also here to thank the Edozien family, Asaba, and Delta State; it’s a great gift you have given to us in Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” Obasanjo said.

Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Michael Odogwu Elue, was the chief celebrant of the memorial Eucharistic Celebration.

Governor Obaseki as well as former governors James Ibori; Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Speaker Momotimi Guwor, former deputy governor Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator James Manager, Senator Ned Nwoko; Obi of Owa, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor, and business mogul, Mr. Tony Elumelu, were also among the dignitaries in attendance.



Governor Oborevwori, while thanking everyone who took time off to participate in the royal burial activities of the late Obi Edozien, urged the whole people of Asaba and Nigeria at large to emulate the late monarch’s good life that brought about 33 years of peaceful reign.

“Asagba lived an exemplary life; he was a great achiever before he ascended the throne of his forefathers as the Asagba of Asaba and as the Asagba, he recorded more successes in making Asaba more prosperous.

“As a government, and as Deltans, we will greatly miss the stabilising roles that he played as the King in charge of the host local government area to the Delta State Capital City, Asaba.”

Mr. Luis Edozien, who stood in for his older brother, Prof Anthony Edozien to appreciate the eulogies on behalf of the entire Edozien family and the widowed queen, HRM Modupe Edozien.

While Chief Dr George Igie Ekhator conveyed the royal solidarity message of the Benin monarch, Oba Muraina Adebayo Asoya of Ife-Asoya, Ife brought the goodwill of the Ooni, urging the children of the late Asagba and the people of Asaba to “be happy and joyous” because Obi Edozien is deservedly being celebrated for a life well spent in all ramifications.