Time for Ikpeazu to Leave Alex Otti to Perform

Change may be good or bad. For Abia state, the change in government has been mostly good as Governor Alex Otti has quickly become the lampstand of hope since taking office. Currently, his vision and determination have inspired confidence in his ability to transform the state.

However, one significant obstacle believed to be hindering Otti’s progress is his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu. The former governor’s lingering influence and public disagreements with Otti have created a turbulent environment that distracts from the current administration’s efforts to govern effectively.

Ikpeazu, who served two terms as governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been vocal in his criticism and defence of allegations of corruption and mismanagement during his tenure, particularly regarding the alleged allocation of N10 billion to a non-existent airport project. Governor Otti, elected under the Labour Party (LP) ticket, has not hesitated to point out the financial discrepancies and questionable allocations made during Ikpeazu’s administration.

Otti, easily provoked by Ikpeazu’s statements, has found himself repeatedly drawn into these disputes, which detracts from his administration’s focus on developmental projects. The constant back-and-forth has consumed valuable time and energy that could be better spent on addressing the pressing needs of Abia State’s citizens.

As critics have pointed out, it is time for Ikpeazu to step back and allow Otti to perform the duties for which he was elected. The people of Abia have shown their desire for change by electing Otti, and they deserve a leader who can concentrate on governance without the distractions of past conflicts. Therefore, Ikpeazu, having completed his tenure, should embrace his retirement peacefully and permit the new administration to function without interference.

Ultimately, for the sake of Abia’s development and the well-being of its people, it is imperative that Ikpeazu ceases his interventions and allows Otti to govern unencumbered. The people of Abia have made their choice clear, and it is high time for all parties to respect that decision and move forward.