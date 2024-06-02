  • Sunday, 2nd June, 2024

Strike: N’Assembly Leadership Meets With NLC, TUC Executive 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The leadership of the National Assembly is  about to start a meeting with the executives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The emergency meeting was summoned by the principal officers of the federal parliament to avert the strike called by the labour unions over the national minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

The industrial action is expected to commence midnight Sunday.

The NLC Chairman, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Fetus Osifo, are already seated at the venue of the meeting holding in the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who are already within the premises, are being expected as of the time of filling this report.

Details later…

