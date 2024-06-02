Nwobodo, Chime, Others Extol Mbah’s One Year Record, Say Enugu Now a Construction Site

Prominent leaders of Enugu State have commended Governor Peter Mbah over what they described as his tremendous impact, saying with what the governor had done in just one year, Enugu would become the number one destination for investment, tourism and living in the next four years.

They gave the verdict at a state banquet held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu, to mark the governor’s first anniversary in office.

The event attracted former governors Jim Nwobodo, Sullivan Chime, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Members, traditional and political leaders in the state, among others.

While urging total support for Governor Mbah, the leaders however urged him not to be deterred by naysayers, as his works would ultimately speak for him as they materialised.

Former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime said Governor Mbah had literally turned Enugu into a construction site, while water was no longer a source of high blood pressure for him and most residents.

“I am thanking the governor and his team for what they have been able to do so far. Personally, in my house, I have a tanker that I use to supply water. My tanker was using 400 liters of diesel. My blood pressure used to rise each time they wanted to buy fuel that they would use to bring water. But we now have water.

“So, all these things that are impactful in the lives of the people. The problem we have as a people is that we always forget where we are coming from. But I assure you that by 2027, His Excellency will not need to campaign for his second term. It happened during our time. In 2011, the people we didn’t even know were campaigning for us and it will happen again for Mbah,” he stated.

Citing personal experience, Chime, however, reminded the governor that criticisms would always come from political mischief makers and those whoy could not imagine where he was taking the state to, but assured him that the same people would still turn round to sing his praise at the end of the day.

“You all would remember, when we were in government, the criticisms, and the shouts. Anytime we wanted to embark on development, they would start negative talks.

“When we entered Polo Park Mall to develop it, there was no kind of abuse I didn’t get. A reverend priest used my name for a mass sermon. There was nothing he didn’t call me. He said I was collecting a source of survival from the poor. Nobody knew what the government was about to do. But when it came up, the whole mouths that said bad things started saying good things about me.

“About the same time when we wanted to develop Coal City Garden, an elder statesman addressed a world press conference castigating me and my government. There was nothing they didn’t call me. But when the estate came up, all those people that said bad things about me started saying good things.

“When we also wanted to build the new state secretariat, we had to bring down the old structures that were not functional. We were lucky social media was not powerful as it is now. But the words going round were that I started the project to move out billions of Naira from the state coffers. But when we finished it, the same naysayers started saying good things again.

“I am not in government, but we are interested in what is happening. So, each time we see what they are pushing on social media about demolitions, I tell them that I don’t think this government has gone astray yet. They are doing as expected.

“In fact, when I started seeing and hearing about demolition, I told myself that it seems like government is back; a government that wants to work is back because overseas, when we went to South Korea in 2011, government was destroying old structures and rebuilding them into something new and presentable.

“So, I am pleading to everyone to continue to support this administration. Let’s give them time so they will be able to achieve all the great things they have started. It’s not even easy to achieve this great one they achieved in just one year. Mbah is working. I can’t go through all the projects they have embarked on or are embarking on. But as somebody rightly pointed out, what is visible to all is that Enugu is now a huge construction site,” Chime said.

Collaborating Chime, former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, urged Governor Mbah to remain focused on his vision as his works speak for him.

“Someone came to my house to complain to me that they have finished demolishing Gariki park; that I should speak to him (Mbah). I asked him why will I speak to him. If it is the governor then he means well.

“I am urging you to be patient. Good things don’t come easy. Anything that is good takes time to manifest. No matter what you do, people will talk.”

He urged the people of the state to keep supporting the governor.

“I know what he can do. With what he has done in just one year, I am sure that by this time next year, everyone will be asking when he is going back for a second term,” the elder statesman said.