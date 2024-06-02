MTN Nigeria Rewards ‘Broken Mass’ Producer Kaghor Idhebor 

The just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was filled with lots of excitement and surprises. The foremost awards recognised and honoured some of Africa’s finest filmmakers and storytellers with various activities such as the Special Night with Icons, Young Filmmakers Day, Cultural Day Celebration and the Awards Night.

As a consistent supporter of entertainment, arts, and culture, MTN Nigeria sponsored the award category for Best Short Film /Online Video of the AMVCA for the third consecutive year. This aligns with the brand’s commitment to digital and cultural innovation, and African excellence.

The award-winning short film titled ‘Broken Mass’ was written, directed, and produced by Kaghor Idhebor. The film was lauded for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances, capturing the attention of both the audience and the jury with its powerful storytelling and impressive visual execution. The film portrays the psychological impact of child molestation from a father’s perspective, drawing inspiration from Nigerian painter and sculptor Ben Enwonwu for the main character played by Richard. This award is a significant achievement for Idhebor and his team as it signals their creative excellence in the film industry.

Idhebor expressed his gratitude for the win, stating, “Winning this award is a tremendous honour. ‘Broken Mask’ is a project close to my heart, and I am thrilled that it has resonated with so many people. I thank my team, AMVCA organizers, and MTN for their support and for providing a platform that celebrates and uplifts African storytellers.”

MTN Nigeria awarded Kaghor N1 Million, MTN broadband router, and lots of other goodies.

Commenting on MTN’s commitment to Nigerian entertainment, Emamoke Ogoro, General Manager, Brand & Communication, MTN Nigeria said “We are incredibly proud to continue to sponsor a category that shines light on the bright and vibrant talent in our film industry. ‘Broken Mask’ is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity that defines African cinema, and we congratulate Kgho Idhebor on this well-deserved win.”

MTN Nigeria’s sponsorship of the Best Short Film category for the third consecutive time spotlights its commitment to amplifying the voices of emerging filmmakers and providing a platform for their storytelling abilities. This partnership with the AMVCA demonstrates a shared commitment to celebrating creativity and advancing the Nigerian and African entertainment industry. MTN Nigeria remains dedicated to promoting and supporting the Nigerian entertainment industry and collaborating with strategic partners to create value across the entertainment industry value chain.