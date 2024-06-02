  • Sunday, 2nd June, 2024

I Won’t Revert to Old National Anthem, Oby Ezekwesili Insists

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has reaffirmed her stance against adopting the new national anthem signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.


Ezekwesili had on Wednesday said that she would not revert to the old national anthem.
Ezekwesili reiterated her stance while reacting to a video of Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, publicly rejecting the newly adopted national anthem, choosing to sit during its recitation at a recent event.


Joining Aisha in protest, Ezekwesili declared, “#AishaYesufu , Definitely #NotMyNationalAnthem as I already publicly conveyed.
“In my case, whenever and wherever the National Anthem is called for, I shall continue to sing #AriseOCompatriots as #MyNationalAnthem.
“The Lawmakers #nassnigeria and the #NGRPresident grievously breached the Constitutional provisions and process for amendment of legislation and therefore cannot foist another National Anthem on us.


“I refuse to join them in the Kangaroo Act of violating the Constitution.
“Nigeria is a Constitutional Democracy and must be so governed.”
Her stance came after she earlier stated that no one could suppress her right to dissent from what she called an “obnoxious law”.

