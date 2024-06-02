Dana Air CEO Meets Keyamo, Hints on Fresh Investment

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Dana Air has announced a significant step forward in its journey towards a vibrant resurgence in the aviation sector.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the airline’s operation in April over an incident, but while undergoing audit in order to resume service, the airline has taken fundamental actions to show new commitment in line with standard and recommended practices.

The CEO of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani disclosed this in Abuja during a crucial meeting with the Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

According to the CEO, Dana Air has made significant progress in its commitment to revitalize its operations and the Board of the airline is currently in talks with a new investor who is also very eager to infuse fresh ideas, a different fleet of state-of the-art aircraft type and possibly new hires signaling a promising future for the airline and the industry as a whole.

”In line with its vision for growth, innovation and excellence, Dana Air is eagerly anticipating the arrival of brand new aircraft, which will not only enhance its operational efficiency but also elevate the overall passenger experience.

”These modern fleet of aircraft are set to redefine air travel standards, passengers comfort and safety and reinforce Dana Air’s position as a preferred choice for travelers across Nigeria.”