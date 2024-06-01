‘Troublous Weekend’ Goes on YouTube

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“Just in 2 days. Thank you once again for your contribution to this. It took a while, but every time I remember your contribution and support. I am always graceful. Our path will shine brighter and brighter and believe me, the rest will be massive. Much love…’

With these words of fulfillment and appreciation, multiple-award winning filmmaker, Olatunbosun Amao unveiled his first feature film project, “Troublous Weekend”, on YouTube. From the stable of Bosun Amao Productions, the movie marks Amao’s directorial debut, which he also produced.

Starring Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro, the drama thriller is set on the gripping tale of a weekend getaway. Other actors featured include Chinelo Ememchukwu and Crystabel Goddy. Troublous Weekend follows mysterious events that forced a young man and his girlfriend to fight for their lives and protect the family from the enemies within.

Jason Adams, the only surviving child of wealthy parents, and his girlfriend Betty, seek a pleasant weekend away at his grandmother’s house. They arrive alongside Jason’s cousin Ken and Ken’s girlfriend Isabel.

While Jason plans a weekend of celebration, including proposing to and marrying Betty, he soon discovers the surprise is on him. The new maid, Zina, informs them of grandmother’s mysterious absence, setting an uneasy tone.

With several years of leading highly successful stage productions within and outside Nigeria has seen the Canada-based filmmaker “turn his passion into magic”. Amao is co-executive producer of multiple award-winning feature film ‘Blackmail’ which marked an unprecedented theatrical release in over 100 cinemas in the UK and Nigeria.

In 2021, he released ‘Different Lens’, a short film he wrote, produced and directed. ‘Different Lens’ went on to garner multiple accolades including the Jury Award for Best Short in North America at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.