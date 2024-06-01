Tinubu Urged to Institutionalise Transparency, Encourage Plurality of Views

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to institutionalise transparency in governance as it would be counted for him as a huge achievement of his presidency which is already a year old.

This counsel was contained in a statement issued by the Country Director/Principal Representative of German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer eV in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Obinna Ichita.

In the statement which he issued in Berlin and made available via WhatsApp, the Country Director acknowledged Mr. President’s efforts to institutionaliSe transparency in governance.

Ichita said that Tinubu should not take his foot off the pedal until the desired destination of economic growth and development is reached.

He expressed his optimistism that under Tinubu’s leadership Nigeria would emerge as a prime investment destination and an indispensable player in the global field with a steady inflow of direct foreign investments (DFIs).

However, the Principal Representative of German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer eV in Nigeria stressed the need for national peace, unity and cohesion, adding that Tinubu should attend to those issues that still create divisions.

He therefore appealed to President Tinubu “to intervene and direct the commencement of processes for the release of all agitators, including Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ichita also uged Mr. President “to initiate a programme that will culminate in a national dialogue for genuine reconciliation of differences to foster national unity, economic stability and national security.”

“This model is in tune with the President’s 4-D diplomacy and is most likely to yield a predictable outcome as discussions will replace agitations,” he said.

Ichita stated that peaceful resolution of fractious national issues should be explored “in the spirit of the President’s renewed hope agenda and in the interest of justice.”

He called for the building of a Nigerian society where people have unbridled right to express their opinions, saying that “there is no gain saying that plurality of views is one of the hallmarks of modern democracy.”

But the Country Director said that “constructive criticism of public policies should be framed in such a manner that it will serve as a feedback mechanism to the government (and) must be devoid of unwarranted personal attacks on leaders.”

While congratulating President Tinubu on the first anniversary of his administration, Ichita commended him for the security strategies he has put in place.

On the controversial revert to the former national anthem, he urged both the government and the people of Nigeria “to reflect on the wording of the national hymn so as to build a peaceful and prosperous homeland, where no one is oppressed.”

Ichita, who is a former state legislator in Abia State, congratulated Governor Alex Otti on the successful celebrations to mark the one year anniversary of his government.

“I pray that his(Otti) administration will jumpstart the economic development of Abia and showcase to the world the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the Abia people,” he said.

According to him, the infrastructural development of the state within the first year of the Otti administration “is quite commendable and represents a visible shift towards the path of development.”