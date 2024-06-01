Keyamo Temporarily Suspends Enforcement of Helicopter Landing Levies

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the federal government, as consultants to collect helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads and air strips.



The move came following a meeting with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on the issue bordering on collections of such levies.

The suspension, Keyamo said, was with effect from 30th May,2024 and as a result of clamour for review by some stakeholders in the industry.



Keyamo in a statement yesterday in Abuja by the ministry’s Head of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, has constituted committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June,2024.



Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the federal government as consultants to collect such levies which stakeholders have expressed their reservation on the appropriateness of the levies.

“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward,” the statement concluded.