  • Saturday, 1st June, 2024

Keyamo Temporarily Suspends Enforcement of Helicopter Landing Levies

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the federal government, as consultants to collect helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads and air strips.


The move came following a meeting with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on the issue bordering on collections of such levies.
The suspension, Keyamo said, was with effect from 30th May,2024 and as a result of clamour for review by some stakeholders in the industry.


Keyamo in a statement yesterday in Abuja by the ministry’s Head of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, has constituted committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June,2024.


Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the federal government as consultants to collect such levies which stakeholders have expressed their reservation on the appropriateness of the levies.
“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward,” the statement concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.