Fashola to Deliver LASU’s Convocation Lecture, Varsity Produces 153 First Class

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, will on Tuesday, June 4, deliver the convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), titled ‘Embracing the Future: Navigating the Intersection of Technology and Humanity’.



The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who announced this during the press conference to herald the 27th convocation ceremony, said the topic was appropriate, given the importance of technology, and the university’s desire to remain the most digitally advanced state university.



She said the convocation lecture will be chaired by Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who was a distinguished Professor of Science and Computer Education until retirement from the university.

“Professor Okebukola was conferred with the exclusive rank of Emeritus Professor, the first in the history of our institution, by the senate of the university in 2023,” she said.



The vice-chancellor stated that the pre-convocation activities commenced on May 30 with the press conference, as well as the convocation staff sports competition, held at the LASU Sports Centre.

She said a Juma’at Service was held yesterday, May 31, at the University Central Mosque; while a special thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday, June 2 at the University Chapel of Light.

She added that the coconut breaking and cultural festival on Monday, June 3, at the Badagry Gate, will kick-start the convocation events.

On Wednesday, June 5, she said that diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees would be awarded to deserving graduands, while the grand finale of the ceremonies on June 6 will be the award of doctorate degrees and conferment of honorary doctorate degrees and emeritus professor.

Providing a breakdown of the graduating students, Olatunji-Bello said out of 554 diploma graduands, there are 55 distinctions, 274 upper credits, 224 lower credits and one pass.

For the first degree, she said out of the 8,670 graduating students, 153 made first class; 3,029 have second class upper division; 715 made second class lower division; 228 are graduating with a pass; while 195 have non-classified degrees.

For the postgraduate students, she said out of 2,164 graduands, there are 375 postgraduate diplomas, 962 academic masters, 672 professional masters, 89 Doctor of Philosophy and 66 professional doctoral degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale of Accounting Education with a CGPA of 4.98 is the best-graduating student for the 2022/2023, while for masters, Olaitan Aminat Damilola with a CGPA of 4.78 (Educational Management) is the best graduating student for 2022/2023 academic session.

Apart from the 89 doctorate awardees, she said the university will confer honorary doctorate degrees on two eminent Nigerians for their invaluable contributions to the development of the institution and the nation.

“One of our distinguished professors has been elevated to the rank of emeritus professor, the second in the history of our university and a professor also has been elevated to the rank of distinguished professor,” the VC said.